Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church
ANTHONY DIMATTIO


1929 - 2020
ANTHONY DIMATTIO Obituary
Anthony DiMattio

age 90 of North Canton, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. He was born in Canton on June 22, 1929, to the late Lenardo and Crocifissa DiMattio. Anthony was a graduate of Canton Lincoln High School, and after proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He then went on to work for Ashland Oil Refinery, retiring in 1985 after 40 years. Anthony was an avid golfer, and enjoyed volunteering during the World Series of Golf at Akron Firestone County Club. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan; brothers: William, John, Marino, and Vincent DiMattio; and sister, Rose DiMattio.

Anthony is survived by his second wife, Nora; children: Anthony (Jennifer) DiMattio of Massillon, Jan Earley of Canton, and Diane (Denny) Szittai of Lake Mohawk; step-daughter, Ros (Ray) Pasquali of Medina; and step-son, Donald (Fran Brinkmeier) Trizzino. Also survived by seven grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church at 10 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Zachary Coulter as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anthony's name may be made to Crossroads Hospice, North Canton Meals on Wheels, or a .

Rossi, (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 11, 2020
