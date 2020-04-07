Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
Anthony Edward Rhoads


1981 - 2020
Anthony Edward Rhoads Obituary
Anthony Edward Rhoads

38, of Louisville passed away Saturday, April 4th, following a UTV accident. Anthony was born in Canton, Ohio on Oct. 18, 1981 and has lived his life dedicated to the Louisville community. Skilled as a cement finisher, Anthony and his father owned All-Crete Impressions. In addition to this, he served as an apprentice for IBEW Local 540 and became a journeyman wireman. He always had a strong work ethic and went above and beyond to provide for his family. Anthony was so proud of his wife and boys, and he loved them deeply. He was a staple of the Louisville Wrestling community and could always be heard cheering on his boys. Anthony will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. He attended Crystal Park Wesleyan Church of Canton.

Survived by his wife, Jennifer (Jen) Rhoads and three sons, Davin Anthony Rhoads (17), Dylan Edward Rhoads (15), and Colton Leo Rhoads (12); parents, Alicia A. (Ann) Rhoads of E. Canton and Smokey (Wendy) Rhoads of Louisville; grandparents, Harland and Priscilla Sr. of Wheelersburg; two half sisters, Amber Rhoads, Kayla (Joshua) VanVoorhis of Magnolia; two half brothers, Smokey Joe Rhoads of Louisville, Lewis Rhoads of Louisville; two step sisters, Emily (Shaun) Smith of Louisville, Crystal Rankin of Missouri; in-laws, Margie (Phil) Williams of Louisville, Jerry Adams of Paris Ohio; grandparent-in-laws, Don (Doris) Raderchak of Louisville; brothers-in-law, Jeremy (Stacey) Adams of Louisville, Hunter (Katie) Williams of E. Canton, Heath (Ashley) Williams of Malvern; eight nephews; four nieces; and numerous other family and friends, including life-long friend, Joe Begue. Preceded in death by brother, Robert Leo Rhoads and grandparents, Bob and Luvenia Mayle.

Respectfully, a private funeral service will be held with a celebration of life in months to come. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome. com.

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2020
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
