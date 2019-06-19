Anthony F. Koprivec, Jr.



Age 68, of Dellroy, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019. He died peacefully in his sleep at his daughter's home in Maryland where his family was gathered to celebrate his grandson Brandon's graduation from high school. He was a faithful servant of Jesus and throughout his battle with cancer he gave glory to the Lord. Tony was born and raised in Brewster, Ohio.



He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth (Parrot) Koprivec; his sons, Christopher (Michelle) Koprivec and Todd Koprivec; his daughter, Toni (Shawn) Cole nicknamed "Worm" by her dad because she would wiggle everywhere. He leaves behind lasting memories of love, being a role model and excellent example of character to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother, Joseph Koprivec; and his sister, Darlene (Robert) Kail; and many other family members that he loved dearly. He was an Army veteran and served 36 years in the military and government service. He received numerous awards during his career. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, always providing a good story and laugh. He called his home church Believers Assembly in Beach City. His family rejoices in the fact that each of us will long for our reunion.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Pastor Anthony McKinney officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.



Spidell – Brewster



330-767-3737



www.spidellfuneralhome.com Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019