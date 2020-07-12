1/1
ANTHONY G. FLEX Jr.
Anthony G. Flex, Jr.

72, of Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Judge Anthony Flex, Sr.; grandson, William Cooper; and brother-in-law and best buddy, Thomas Snelbaker.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Flex; son, Anthony J. Flex (Melody); daughters: BevAnn Burgess (Brian), Megan Cooper (Tim), and Jeanna Doherty (Shaun); mother, Ethel Flex; sister, Philomena Snelbaker; and grandchildren: Laurel, Lily, Gunnar, Capri, Teddy, Felicia, Collin, and Brandon. Anthony graduated from Central Catholic High School, and then served proudly in the United States Army. He was a carpenter by trade, and a broker for Hayes Realty. His love for his family, and especially his grandchildren always came first. He loved playing cards with his cousins, and Bocci, and spending time in his winter home in Florida.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 833 39th St. N.W., Canton. Masks must be worn in the church and Social Distancing will be practiced. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Akron Children's Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.


Published in The Repository on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

2 entries
July 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debbi and George Cuckler
Friend
July 11, 2020
This is shocking! We just shared FB messages a few days ago. So sorry for the Flex family and prayers to all of you as you grieve from your loss. I have fond memories of Tony, going back to our days at St. Joes and CCHS. May he Rest In Peace.
Ken Saunier
Friend
