Anthony G. Flex, Jr.72, of Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father, Judge Anthony Flex, Sr.; grandson, William Cooper; and brother-in-law and best buddy, Thomas Snelbaker.He is survived by his wife, Anita Flex; son, Anthony J. Flex (Melody); daughters: BevAnn Burgess (Brian), Megan Cooper (Tim), and Jeanna Doherty (Shaun); mother, Ethel Flex; sister, Philomena Snelbaker; and grandchildren: Laurel, Lily, Gunnar, Capri, Teddy, Felicia, Collin, and Brandon. Anthony graduated from Central Catholic High School, and then served proudly in the United States Army. He was a carpenter by trade, and a broker for Hayes Realty. His love for his family, and especially his grandchildren always came first. He loved playing cards with his cousins, and Bocci, and spending time in his winter home in Florida.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Christ the Servant Parish at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 833 39th St. N.W., Canton. Masks must be worn in the church and Social Distancing will be practiced. Interment will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Akron Children's Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.