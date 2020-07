my prayers and deepest sympathy go out to the flex family. i've known anthony for about 60 yrs. we grew up together and spent a lot of time at each other's house. i have the fondest memories of us playing together. even tho we didn't see each other much we did send emails back and forth and when we had to put my mother in an assisted living, i called anthony to sell the house for us. once again i am so sorry for not only your loss but mine too.





billy massouh

Friend