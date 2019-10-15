|
|
Anthony "Tony" J. Capocci
(a kind & gentle soul), age 79 of Canton, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born to the late Anthony and Rose (Campagnoli) Capocci on July 23, 1940. Tony was a graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School, and went on to work for the Timken Company, where he retired after 42 years of working as a maintenance electrician and advancing to electronic repair. Tony worked on Timken parade floats for three years programming the controls for two and provided music he played and recorded one of those years. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Parish and the Sons of Italy. Tony was a widely respected accordionist and keyboard player. He loved playing music, especially the accordion and played with the Neil Williams Quintet, Frank Yankovic, the Joe Valentine Band and many others. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Capocci. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Norma; children Vincent (Janet) Capocci of North Canton, Joseph Capocci of Canton, Christopher Capocci of Canton, and Lisa (Brad) Hicklin of Uniontown. Also survived by seven grandchildren Ashlyn, Aaron, and Adrianna Capocci, Elianna and Ethan Hicklin, Sara and Jacob Boswell and sister Judith (Ray) Denczak along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be received at Rossi Family Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Viewing Friday 9-9:30am at Little Flower Catholic Parish, Rosary at 9:30, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or .
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019