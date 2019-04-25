|
Anthony J. "Tony" Morales, Sr.
1941-2019
Age 77 of Navarre passed away Tuesday April 23, 2019 in Akron City Hospital following a sudden illness. Tony was born on Wednesday June 18, 1941 in Canton, the son of the late Antonio and Helen Morales. He retired from Canton Drop Forge where he was known as "Taco" after 42 years of dedicated service. He was a member of Churches of Christ in Christian Union in Newcomerstown.
In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Carla with whom he would have celebrated 40 years of marriage this September; daughters, Mary (Ken) Wallace, Ashley Morales; sons, Anthony "Tony" (Kristine), Jr., Jeff Morales and Joe (Brittney) Morales; grandchildren and their spouses, Natasha (Scott), Eric (Danielle), Natalie (Brandon), Kenny (Shiann), Paul (Emily), Kali (Matt), Seth, Lucas and Logan; fourteen great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Churches of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Jim Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Everal Chapel Cemetery in Newcomerstown. Family and friends may call Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:55 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anthony's name to Churches of Christ in Christian Union, 560 West State Street, Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2019