Anthony J. "Tony"
Morales, Sr.
Funeral services will be held Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Churches of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Jim Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Everal Chapel Cemetery in Newcomerstown. Family and friends may call Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:55 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anthony's name to Churches of Christ in Christian Union, 560 West State Street, Newcomerstown, Ohio 43832. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019
