Anthony James Lanza "Together Again"
Frank and Piyathida Lanza would like to notify family and friends of the death of their beloved father Anthony James Lanza, who passed away peacefully in the comfort of their arms at age 89 on November 28, 2019. Anthony will be laid to rest with his loving wife of 64 years Rose Mary, on December 4, 2019 that sadly he didn't make it too, the date that would have celebrated his 90th birthday. Anthony is a veteran of the United States Army, and served his country during the Korean War. He later served the community as a cement contractor, "A.J. Lanza Cement Contractor," then proudly worked beside his son, Frank, at "Lanza Homes" from which he retired to care to his wife, Rose. Frank would like to extend his deepest heartfelt thanks to the Veterans Service Commission, Dr. Louis Shaheen and his wife Piyathida for their help, love and support that allowed him to care for his father at their home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 with Rev. Tom Kraszewski as celebrant, followed by his entombment at Calvary Cemetery with Military Honors.
"Godspeed Dad...We Love You, Frank and Piya!"
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019