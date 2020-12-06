Anthony K. "Tony" Kurtz



Age 58 of Canton passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. He was born in Canton on August 29, 1962 to Robert and June (Lusk) Kurtz. Tony was employed by Barbco Inc.



He is preceded in death by his father and his brother, Todd. Tony is survived by his mother; brothers, Ric (Deb) and Tim (Sharon); sister, Dawn (Tom) Yost; and numerous nieces and nephews.



There are no calling hours or services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Tony's memory to Aultman Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



