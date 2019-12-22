|
Anthony "Tony" Kirk
Passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at the age of 43. He was a native of Canton, Ohio and a resident of LaPlace, La.
Beloved husband of Gayle Birdsall Kirk. Loving father of Elizabeth Mohr and Aaron Mohr. Step-father of Joseph Hollier, IV. Son of the late Roger Kirk and Susan Lewis Kirk. Step-son of Rich Morris. Brother of Jackie Blogna, Michelle Pence and Rodney Kirk. Step brother of Jeremy, Andy and Brandon Morris. Grandson of Ann Lewis and the late Jack Lewis. He is also survived by four grandchildren; three step grandchildren; aunts; uncles; nieces, and nephews.
There will be no Funeral Service per Tony's request.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 22, 2019