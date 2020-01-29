Home

Anthony M. "Tony" DiPronio


1944 - 2020
Anthony M. "Tony" DiPronio Obituary
Anthony M. "Tony" DiPronio

age 75 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 following a long battle with acute myeloid leukemia. He was born on Feb. 29, 1944 in Bridgeport, Conn., to the late Anthony S. and Eleanor (Gaglarita) DiPronio. He was a graduate of Bridgeport University with a Bachelor's degree of Science. Tony retired from Textron Lycoming as a graphic designer. Following retirement, he resided in Milford, Conn., Stuart, Fla., and Canton. Tony loved fishing, golfing, biking, and going to Harbor Freight. His wish was to be remembered as someone always willing to lend a helping hand.

Tony is survived by longtime companion, Linda Lees of Canton; his son, Anthony S. DiPronio of Milford, Conn., and his beloved dog, Sadie.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020
