Anthony "Tony" S. Birone
age 77 of Perry Township, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home with his loving wife by his side during the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2019. He was born on Aug. 22, 1942 in Canton to the late John and Lucy (Polsinelli) Birone. Tony attended Stark State College, Malone University, and Kent State University. He worked as a mechanical engineer for over 40 years. He also served in the Ohio National Guard. Tony was an avid trapshooter with countless awards and trophies showing his love and dedication to the sport. He was a Christian family man who lived his life expressing his faith through how he interacted with his family, friends, and all he knew.
Tony's family is following his wishes to be cremated. If you wish to celebrate his life, please donate to your favorite food bank, wildlife fund, or simply pass along kindness to everyone you meet. Tony believed life was meant for caring for those you love, and those who need love. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce (Morris) Birone, of 52 years. Also surviving are his daughter, Diana (Jim) Cooper; son, Robert A. (Patricia) Birone, and grandchildren, Anthony Birone, Katherine Cooper, Robert M. Birone, and Camille Birone.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019