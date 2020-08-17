1/1
Anthony (Tony) Varavvas
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony (Tony) Varavvas

passed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Wednesday, August 12th. Born in Canton on February 27, 1930, Tony attended Lehman High School and Kent State University until he took over the family restaurant started by his parents in 1945. As owner of John's Bar and Grill, Tony was devoted to the food service industry for over 65 years. To all who knew him, he was an icon in the restaurant business. As such, he was honored numerous times by his peers. In 2003, he received the "Jesse Knight Award" and in 2007, he received the Ohio "Restaurant Lifetime Achievement Award". In 2015, to further honor his contributions, The Tri-County Restaurant Association renamed the "Jesse Knight Award" the "Tony Varavvas Award" given to those who exemplify the best in their community and in the field. Tony was very civic minded and active in fundraising for countless charities in and around Stark County. In 1977, he was bestowed the "Man of the Year" award by St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. He was also a longstanding member of AHEPA.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents John and Anastasia Varavvas and brother Gregory. He is survived by his loving wife Diane (Maggiore) Varavvas; daughter Stacy (Karl) Pomeroy, Stepson Chris (Kristine) Maggiore, daughter Lisa Varavvas and son John (Denise) Varavvas. He also leaves behind grandchildren Cole, Logan, Grant, Ana, Amy, AJ, and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Helen Bozeka and several beloved nieces and nephews. A true gentleman, Tony had a heart of gold and a generous soul. He will be greatly missed.

Private services were held on Friday, August 14th. For those wishing to honor Tony's memory, donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved