Anthony (Tony) Varavvaspassed away peacefully at the age of 90 on Wednesday, August 12th. Born in Canton on February 27, 1930, Tony attended Lehman High School and Kent State University until he took over the family restaurant started by his parents in 1945. As owner of John's Bar and Grill, Tony was devoted to the food service industry for over 65 years. To all who knew him, he was an icon in the restaurant business. As such, he was honored numerous times by his peers. In 2003, he received the "Jesse Knight Award" and in 2007, he received the Ohio "Restaurant Lifetime Achievement Award". In 2015, to further honor his contributions, The Tri-County Restaurant Association renamed the "Jesse Knight Award" the "Tony Varavvas Award" given to those who exemplify the best in their community and in the field. Tony was very civic minded and active in fundraising for countless charities in and around Stark County. In 1977, he was bestowed the "Man of the Year" award by St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church. He was also a longstanding member of AHEPA.Tony was preceded in death by his parents John and Anastasia Varavvas and brother Gregory. He is survived by his loving wife Diane (Maggiore) Varavvas; daughter Stacy (Karl) Pomeroy, Stepson Chris (Kristine) Maggiore, daughter Lisa Varavvas and son John (Denise) Varavvas. He also leaves behind grandchildren Cole, Logan, Grant, Ana, Amy, AJ, and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Helen Bozeka and several beloved nieces and nephews. A true gentleman, Tony had a heart of gold and a generous soul. He will be greatly missed.Private services were held on Friday, August 14th. For those wishing to honor Tony's memory, donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)