USAF (Ret.) Colonel Anthony W. "Bud" Gerzina
passed away April 23, 2019 in Piqua, Ohio. Born Nov. 3, 1931 in Canton to the late Anthony and Barbara (Evanstitch) Gerzina. Graduated Canton South High School 1949, the Ohio State University 1954, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (Master's Degree) 1975. On graduating from OSU he was commissioned a Lieutenant in USAF where he trained and served as a F4 Jet Fighter pilot for 25 years. Served a tour in Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam where he flew multiple missions and received numerous medals. Leaving the USAF in 1979, he moved to Piqua where he worked until retirement. He was a member of the Church of the Latter-day Saints.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Dora and twin grandsons, Anthony David and Michael Joseph Gerzina. Survived by his wife, LaWanda (Welch) Gerzina whom he married June 12, 1955; daughters, Tracy (Skip) Wolford of Piqua, Catherine (Tim) Kowalski of Nashville, Tenn; son, Greg Gerzina of Dallas, Texas; four grandsons; one granddaughter; three great-grandsons; brother, Larry (Carol) Gerzina; sister, Linda Lawrence; nieces, Lee Ann (Dr. Carlos) Fabre; Dr. Holly Gerzina; nephew, Deron (Suzanne) Millman all of Canton.
Cremation has taken place per his request. Private graveside service to be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in
Piqua, Ohio with full military honors provided by the
Veteran's Elite Tribute Squad.
