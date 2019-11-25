|
Anthoula (Stasinopoulos) Alevras
Age 92 of Canton, passed away early Sunday morning, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Messini, Greece to the late Dimitrios and Maria (Dimitroulias) Stasinopoulos, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Konstantinos Alevras; son-in-law, Dr. Alex Koufos; sisters, Georgia, Christina; and brother, Yianni. She was a member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and the Senior Citizen's Club of Holy Trinity. Anthoula worked as a seamstress prior to working at the Hoover Company, retiring after 10 years of service. Anthoula was a vibrant, intelligent, talented, and hard working woman who loved and supported her children and all her grandchildren and cherished spending time with everyone.
She is survived by her children, Petros K. (Hrissi) Alevras, Katerina Koufos; five grandchildren, Konstantinos Alevras, Clare (Raymond) Santiago, Maria (Robert) Gilbert, Vasilios Koufos, Konstantine (Eleni) Koufos; four great-grandchildren, Anastasia and Nicholas Santiago, Katerina and Alex Gilbert; and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church with funeral services to follow at 11, Rev. Fr. Nicholas Halkias officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anthoula's name may be made to the Holy Trinity Fine Arts Fund.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2019