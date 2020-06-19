Anthoula Isaklides
1936 - 2020
Anthoula Isaklides

age 84 of Canton, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. She was born on March 13, 1936 to the late Jordan and Anatole Kalaitsides. She met and married Constantinos Isaklides, and started their family in Krya Brysi, Greece before moving to the United States in 1963. Anthoula spent her entire career cooking in some of the finest restaurants in Canton, Ohio. Her love and zest for food and family showed no boundaries. She was a life member of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and also of the Pontian Society "Komninoi."

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Constantinos; three month old infant daughter Constantina; brothers Savvas, Paraskevas, and Spyros Kalaitsides. Anthoula is survived by her daughters Voula "Betty" (Jeffrey) Pierce of Canton and Diana (Yianni) Kiriakou both of Canton. Also survived by the loves of her life, her grandchildren, Konstandina (Jonathan) Kountis, Jordan (Maria) Pierce, and George, Ariana, Athena, and Sophia Kiriakou; her dear great-grandson Demetri Kountis; beloved sister Anna Karvounides; dear sister-in-law Mickey Kalaitsides; and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved so much.

Due to the current situation, the family wishes to have private funeral services on Saturday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Fr. Nick Halkias officiating. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations, in her name, may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Betty & family,

I am so sorry to read the passing of your beloved Mother.

My sympathies to your whole family.

Sincerely,

Faye Sibila
Faye Sibila
Friend
