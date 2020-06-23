Antionette "Toni" M. (Coladonato) Ross



age 97, of Canton, OH, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born in Canton on May 25, 1923 to the late Vincent and Anna (DiFrancesca) Coladonato. She was a former member of the Ohio Country and Western Music Association and T.O.P.S. at the Coleman Building. She loved her word searches, adult coloring books, crocheting and sewing. Toni had great sense of humor and she had good jokes.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Nick J. Ross, in 2004; her son, David Ross, in 2014; and brother, Frank Coladonato, in 2009. She is survived by daughters: Carol Greening, Joanne Throckmorton, Gloria (Sam) Calabria, son, Ronald (Sharon) Ross; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Josephine Greavu; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Ross.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Kraszewski as celebrant. All attending are asked to please wear a mask. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brewster Parke (360 Wabash Avenue North, Brewster, OH 44613). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



