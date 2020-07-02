Or Copy this URL to Share

Antionette Zitto



44, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020. Born July 26, 1975, Antionette was a lifelong resident of Canton, Ohio. Antionette leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Rosetta (Stanley) Gardner; sisters, Jamye Davidson, Latoya Henderson, Kayla Randle, and brother, Tristian Randle; children, Michelle Henderson and Shukor Rorie; aunts, Deborah (Paul) Burt, Kimberly (Earl) McVay, Thelma Truitt, Connie Standard, Loretha (Leon) Winn, Eunice Gardner and uncle, Dane Henderson. Antionette had numerous loving relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Life, Sunday July 5, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Drop In Center, 1492 Cherry Ave SE, Canton, Ohio 44707.



