Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL
705 Raff Road
SW Canton, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
3430 St. Michael Dr.
NW Canton, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
3430 St. Michael Dr.
NW Canton, OH
Antoinette Bolek


Antoinette Bolek Obituary
Antoinette Bolek

91, of Perry Twp. passed away on March 15, 2019. Antoinette was born in Canton, Ohio on March 22, 1927 to the late Anthony and Rose Piacente. She was a playground monitor at Whipple Heights Elementary retiring after 43 years and enjoyed collecting tea pots and tea cups.

Preceded in death by her husband, William Bolek Sr.; sisters, Rose Boscia and Violet Piacente and brother, John Piacente. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (David) Broad; son, William Bolek Jr.; grandchildren, Megan (Christopher) Butler and Joseph Broad; great-grandchildren, Ava Butler and Mason Butler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church 3430 St. Michael Dr. NW Canton, Ohio 44718 with Rev. Fr. Donald King officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Monday March 18, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
