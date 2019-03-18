|
|
|
Antoinette Bolek
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church 3430 St. Michael Dr. NW Canton, Ohio 44718 with Rev. Fr. Donald King officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Monday March 18, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More