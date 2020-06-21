Antoinette M. (Coladonato) Ross
Age 97 of Canton passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Full obituary and service schedule will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Repository. Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Age 97 of Canton passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. Full obituary and service schedule will appear in Tuesday's edition of the Repository. Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 21, 2020.