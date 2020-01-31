Home

St Barbara's Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way NW
Massillon, OH 44647
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way W
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way W
Antoinette M. Unklesbay


1935 - 2020
Antoinette M. Unklesbay Obituary
Antoinette M. Unklesbay

age 85, of Massillon, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at Altercare of Navarre. She was born Jan. 10, 1935, in Massillon the daughter of the late Anthony and Josephine (George) Guiffre. Antoinette was a retired hairdresser and also had worked at Big D Grocery Store. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church, Emerson Ladies, St. Barbara Mr. & Mrs. Club, Washington Class of '53, enjoyed going to bingo, and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Antoinette is survived by her husband of 67 years, Daniel Unklesbay; son, Daniel (Susie) Unklesbay, Jr.; daughter, JoEllen (Mike) McCarthy; four grandchildren, Amanda Unklesbay, Andrea (Eric) Landman, Thomas (Tracy) McCarthy, Anthony (Sabrina) McCarthy; two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sister, Rose Hayden; two brothers, Robert Guiffre, Ross Guiffre; and great-grandson, Jack Thomas McCarthy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W at 12 p.m. with Rev. Brian Cline officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Barbara Catholic Church,2813 Lincoln Way W, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 3500 Embassy Parkway, Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333 or 3816 Pay Sphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Altercare of Navarre and Absolute Hospice for their care. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020
