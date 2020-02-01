Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way W
View Map
Antoinette M. Unklesbay

Antoinette M. Unklesbay Obituary
Antoinette M.

Unklesbay

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W at 12 p.m. with Rev. Brian Cline officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial to follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Massillon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to , 3500 Embassy Parkway, Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333 or 3816 Pay Sphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674. The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Altercare of Navarre and Absolute Hospice for their care. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Feb. 1, 2020
