|
|
Anton D. "Tony" Milini
Age 60 was called home to his resting place on Thursday, March 26, 2020. "He fought a good fight, he has finished his course, he kept the faith; there is laid up for him a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, shall give him on that day".
Tony was born on February 29, 1960, the son of the late Joseph A. and Alice "Tilly" Milini. He was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. He attended Canton Local Schools and graduated from Canton South High School in 1979. While at Canton South, Tony played basketball and ran track. He received many local and state awards; holding the record for the 100-yard dash, with a time of 9.9 seconds, from 1978 to 2014. He studied accounting at Mansfield Business College after graduation. Tony worked for the Stark County Dog Warden, and Republic Steel. In 2007 he started his own business, ADM Landscaping, and continued to work at his landscaping business until fall 2019. Tony was baptized in Jesus Name and received the Holy Ghost at a young age, and was a member of the Greater Bethel Apostolic Church. He served as a church musician and former secretary of the Brotherhood. He was also a part of the prison ministry where he passionately served, sharing his personal testimony of God's deliverance. Tony was a skillful musician, having been blessed with the ability to play the lead guitar by ear. He began playing at the age of 10 and played up until his death. He loved playing the guitar so much, if given the opportunity, he would teach everyone to play. He played in several secular bands, until he heard the call of the Lord to dedicate his God-given gift to praising and worshiping the Lord. In addition to playing for his home church, Tony also played for People's Baptist Church, the Fortson Singers of Akron, and the Singing Wonders, who he joined in 2008.
Tony loved being around family. His grandchildren would await his return home from a long day of working, so PaPa Tony could ride them around the yard on his mower. He enjoyed "Milini" night, family gatherings, visiting his mother or just a quiet night at home with his wife. He was the Reaves Family historian; a responsibility that was given to him after his Uncle Harold passed away. During family gatherings, he would gather all the family around, especially the young ones, to tell the story of how the gatherings began. He would also explain the importance of family and why the song "Family Reunion" by the O'Jays held such meaning for us. He made sure that the youngsters learned how to play "Saint John" a game he loved.
Tony is preceded by his father, Joseph Milini and sister, Vanessa Reaves. He is survived by his mother, Alice "Tilly" Milini; his loving wife of 10 years, Phyllis Milini; son, Anton "Tony" Milini II; daughter, Latoya Birdson; sisters, Heidi (Larry) Milini-Steens, Ecila Tuck, and Robin Allen; nine grandchildren; his biological mother, Richetta (Robert) Allen; mother and father in-law, Pastor Willie and Lois Wilder. He also leaves to mourn children and grandchildren he was blessed with from his union to Phyllis that he loved very much; Michael Streeter, Amber (Demetrius) Allen, Summer Wilder, Emanuel Streeter, Benjamin Streeter and five additional grandchildren, nieces, nephews, his Reaves and Wilder Families, his Greater Bethel family, longtime friends; Allen Fontes, Tony Caddell and Ronnie Hatchett, and countless friends that he has made throughout his full life. He will never be forgotten by those that knew and loved him.
Funeral and graveside services were private. A public celebration of his life will be done at a later date at Greater Bethel Apostolic Church.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020