Anton Lambos 1921 - 2019



98, of Perry Township, passed away on March 23, 2019. He was born on January 17, 1921 in Vrontados, Island of Chios, Greece to the late Earnest and Agerio (Spanolios) Lambos. Anton was a 1938 graduate of Martins Ferry High School. Upon graduating, he worked as a machinist at Timken Company Roller Bearing from 1941 to 1942. Anton proudly served his country in the United States Navy and enlisted in December 1942. After completing his basic training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, he was assigned to the fighter squadron the "Flying Saints" VC-27 and to the escort carrier Savo Island CVE-78 and rose to the rank of AD1 Aviation Machinist Carburetor Specialist First Class. In October of 1944, Anton's fleet was involved in the battle of Leyte Gulf, which was the largest naval battle of World War II. After an honorable discharge in 1945, he returned to Stark County where he operated the Boston Lunch Diner and the New Central Restaurant in Massillon and Anton's in Canton. In 1960, Anton met Col. Sanders and became the 17th Kentucky Fried Chicken franchisee worldwide and opened the Kendall House restaurant in Massillon. Anton also served on the KFC National Advertising Co-Op Board. In 1982, Anton was a founding partner of the Filiki Eteria Shipping & Trading Company, which owns and operates sea-going freighters, and became a life-long board member. In 2010, he was honored by having a newly built, 32,000 ton freighter, named and christened the "UNION ANTON". Anton and his wife Olga were world travelers and spent much of their time traveling back and forth to Greece. He was an avid golfer and was members of several golf clubs in Stark County as well as in Naples, Florida. Anton was the past president and member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Massillon as well as a founding and former member of St. Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Naples, Florida. He was also a life-long member of The Order of AHEPA.



He will be deeply missed by his sons and their spouses, Ernest (Beth) Lambos, George (Annie) Lambos and Nick (Diana) Lambos; grandchildren, Tony (Sarah), Joe (Morgan), Mark, Eleni (Peter) Pantelides, Jimmy, Alexis and Nicolette; great-grandchildren Alex, George, Ellie and Lucas. In addition to his parents, Anton was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Olga (Kougeoulis) Lambos and his brother, George Lambos.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 27th from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Trisagion Service will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Massillon. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens where military rites will be rendered. The family would like to give special thanks to Aultman Hospice, especially Heidi, as well as Sandy and the staff of Visiting Angels, and Anton's favorite caretakers, Pam, Courtney, Monica and Lina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 364 1st St SE, Massillon, OH 44646 or Akron Children's Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, Ohio 44308.



