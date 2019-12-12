|
|
|
Antonia M.
Mancini
68, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 5 p.m. Full obituary notice will follow on Friday, December 13, 2019. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019