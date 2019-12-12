Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonia Mancini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonia M. Mancini

Send Flowers
Antonia M. Mancini Obituary
Antonia M.

Mancini

68, of Canton passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 5 p.m. Full obituary notice will follow on Friday, December 13, 2019. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -