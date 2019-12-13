|
|
Antonia M. (Petitti) Mancini
Age 68 of Canton, passed away in her home suddenly and peacefully on December 10, 2019. She joins her late husband, Joseph M. Mancini to whom she was married thirty three years. Antonia was born on July 11,1951 to the late Anthony Petitti and surviving Clara Petitti. Antonia was a 1969 graduate of Central Catholic high school and went on to obtain her cosmetology license. She was proudly employed in the Canton City and Canton Local school systems for many years and retired in 2011. She was a woman of many talents including being an incredible seamstress, gifted card player and excelled creatively in everything she touched. Antonia has lived in North Carolina and Florida and is most happy when surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her children, Joseph A. Mancini of Fla., Elisha (Steven) Caster of Cleveland, Antonia (Brent) Doolan of Fla., and Rana Mancini (Ryan) Cavanaugh of Cleveland. Her mother, Clara Petitti; and uncle, Robert D'Angelo; four sisters, Kathy Myers, Leah Ouellette, Missy Petitti and Denise Farmakidis. And her nine grandchildren, Joey Mancini, Salvatore and Gaetano Caster, Ethan, Mason, Reese and Roman Doolan and Stella and Roza Cavanaugh, as well as many nieces and nephews. Nothing meant more to her than the love and laughter she shared with her family as a Grandmother, Mother, Daughter, Sister and Aunt.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, OH follow at 5 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 13, 2019