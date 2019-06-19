|
Arbutus "Boots" Giavasis
age 83 of Canton, passed away early Sunday morning. She was the daughter of the late William and Marie (Roberts) Lanning. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Philip and Eoun Giavasis; brother, William Lanning; and sister, Violet Carr. Boots was a graduate of Barberton High School, where she was a cheerleader. She retired from Blue Cross-Blue Shield, where worked as the secretary to her dear friend, Alicia "Lee" Hillman.
Boots is survived by her son, Michael G. Giavasis; four grandchildren: Tara and Tony Powell, Alexa Giavasis, Michael N. Giavasis, Athena and Connor Giavasis, and Ray McKim; and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no calling hours. Funeral Services will be on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019