Arcoline Joseph (AJ) Scarp
94, died in North Canton, Ohio on Nov. 27th, 2020. Arcoline was born on Dec. 15, 1925 to Ralph and Jenny Crocetti Scarpo in Crabtree, Pa., and is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; sisters, Mary and Edith; daughter, Kay (Terry); son, Geoff (Margie); granddaughter, Jessica (Mike), and cat Toph. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Joseph, and Ralph Scarpo and his sister, Ann Torockio.
AJ was a member of the Navy, serving in the Pacific during World War II. After the war, he attended Aeronautical University School of Engineering in Chicago where he earned his Bachelors in Aeronautical Engineering. Upon graduation, he relocated to Dayton, Ohio with his wife Elizabeth to work at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, and eventually developed an interest in real estate and business development.
But these facts alone don't tell the whole story of his life - AJ was a carrot-juicing, stock-trading, fedora-wearing, Black Diamond-skiing, car-building kind of man. To quote Tom Wolfe, AJ was a "man in full." He loved certain foods: Ezekiel bread, freshly cracked walnuts, blueberry pancakes (always with a runny egg on top) and the occasional spumoni ice cream. He loved travel, visiting Switzerland, France, Morocco, and Mexico with his wife. He loved remarking about his cat Toph's intelligence, claiming he wouldn't sell her for $10,000. And most of all, he loved his family, especially his wife, Elizabeth, his companion for 72 years.
A true Renaissance Man, AJ's interests were vast in scope and highly specific in nature. He used his engineering background to build a pearl white MG convertible from scratch with his son Geoff. He took a keen interest in his health, adopting an all-alkaline diet and doing reps daily on his pull-up bar. A self-taught gardener, he waged battle after battle with the rabbits of the Dayton metro area. In addition to his various passions, AJ was an adrenaline enthusiast. On family ski trips, he sought out thrills on - and even above - the slopes. As he and granddaughter Jessica rode the chair-lift up to the top of the mountain, AJ would turn in his seat and chat with the skiers behind them, unfazed by the precarious swinging of the chair. Once at the top, AJ would take Jessica down the Double Black Diamond runs. (Her mother did not approve.) When winter gave way to summer, AJ channeled these energies into cycling. He competed in and won his age category several times at the Senior Olympics.
AJ will be dearly missed by his family and friends for all of these reasons and more. He will be celebrated in a small ceremony at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, on Dec. 3, 2020 - and privately in the hearts of family and friends living across the States. Entombment in North Lawn Cemetery. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
