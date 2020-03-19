|
Ardean Huston DiMarzio "Nicci"
was born on March 31, 1928 and passed away on March 13, 2020. She was very proud of being a real Rosie the Riveter and was interviewed by P.B.S. for a documentary titled "The War". Nicci riveted wing flaps for B-29 Bombers at Berger Manufacturing. She retired from Aultman Hospital and was very active in the Sons of Italy Organization along with her husband Arthur. She enjoyed the Hall of Fame Luncheon Club and her Italian dinners for family and friends filled the house with many happy hours.
Nicci was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur DiMarzio; son, Terry DiMarzio; granddaughter, Sarah DiMarzio and brother, Terry Fetrow. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon) DiMarzio, with whom she resided and Matthew (Paula) DiMarzio; granddaughters, Jamie (David) Kohler, Jessica (Kirk) Chauvin and Toni DiMarzio; grandsons, Thomas, Andrew, Adam and Terry (Rheena) DiMarzio; sister, Susan (David) Boston; brother, Gary (Christine) Fetrow Sr.; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In honoring her wishes, she will be cremated and Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020