|
|
Arden A. Adams
82, of Lady Lake, Florida, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages following a sudden illness. He passed from this earth peacefully, surrounded by his family. Born on October 15, 1936 in Massillon, Ohio, Arden was the son of Bert Nichols and Ludmilla (Majcan) Adams, who have preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Ann.
He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 45 years, Phyllis (Simpson) Adams, whom he married on April 6, 1974 and who was his primary caregiver in his later years. Other survivors include his loving daughter, Heather Brook Adams Nunez, and her husband, Cristian Nunez; his brother, Ronald Lee Adams; and many adoring cousins, nieces, nephews, and in-laws. Ardie was a long-time member of the Canton Baptist Temple. As a young man he enjoyed racing motorcycles and had a reputation as a generous and affable jack-of-all-trades. He served in the Army and often fondly recalled his tour of duty in Germany. Throughout his life, Ardie loved spending time with family, cooking, woodworking, dancing, and reading. Arden was a semitrailer truck driver for many years, retiring from Nickles Bakery in Navarre, Ohio in 2001. Since relocating to the Villages with Phyllis, Ardie enjoyed the Florida sunshine, telling jokes with new friends, dancing, and taking rides on the golf cart. Ardie will be remembered by most for his infectious smile and the joy and laughter he was so eager to share with others. Arden's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nursing staff of the Villages Regional Hospital ICU as well as to the staff of Cornerstone Hospice, all of whom provided exceptional care for Arden during his illness.
Friends are invited to a celebration of life for Arden at St. James Church at the Crossroads in Navarre, Ohio on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. Pastor William Andrick will officiate at 6 p.m. The service and time for attendees to share memories will be followed by food and fellowship. Memorial contributions may made to the or Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages.
Baldwin Brothers Cremation, 352-430-1449
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019