Home

POWERED BY

Services
Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beech Mennonite Church
Louisville, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Beech Mennonite Church
Louisville, OH
View Map

Arden E. Schmucker


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arden E. Schmucker Obituary
Arden E. Schmucker

age 88, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born May 2, 1931 in Louisville to Harmon and Alta (Shank) Schmucker. Arden was a lifelong member of Beech Mennonite Church. He graduated from Goshen College and was a retired research chemist from General Tire in Akron. He was very passionate about his volunteer work for the Canton Area Habitat for Humanity and he was an avid bicyclist.

Arden is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Belle (Goering) Schmucker; three daughters, Amy (Christian) Grabandt, Jill Hawkins, Sue (Chris) Coblentz; two sons, Mark and Roy Schmucker; a sister, Grace Sommers; a brother, Roger (Ruth) Schmucker; a sister-in-law, Eunice Schmucker and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Cleo Schmucker.

A service, to celebrate Arden's life, will be 12 noon Saturday at the Beech Mennonite Church in Louisville, Ohio with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 am – 12 noon Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Mennonite Church, 10037 Easton St, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -