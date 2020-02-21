|
Arden E. Schmucker
age 88, of Louisville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born May 2, 1931 in Louisville to Harmon and Alta (Shank) Schmucker. Arden was a lifelong member of Beech Mennonite Church. He graduated from Goshen College and was a retired research chemist from General Tire in Akron. He was very passionate about his volunteer work for the Canton Area Habitat for Humanity and he was an avid bicyclist.
Arden is survived by his wife of 63 years, Anna Belle (Goering) Schmucker; three daughters, Amy (Christian) Grabandt, Jill Hawkins, Sue (Chris) Coblentz; two sons, Mark and Roy Schmucker; a sister, Grace Sommers; a brother, Roger (Ruth) Schmucker; a sister-in-law, Eunice Schmucker and eight grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Cleo Schmucker.
A service, to celebrate Arden's life, will be 12 noon Saturday at the Beech Mennonite Church in Louisville, Ohio with Pastor Matt Reed officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 am – 12 noon Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Beech Mennonite Church, 10037 Easton St, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020