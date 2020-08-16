1/1
ARDYTHE JUME TUBBS
1927 - 2020
Ardythe "June" Tubbs

"Together Again"

93, of Canton, passed away in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. June was born in Canton on June 16, 1927 to the late Howard and Florence (Jergens) White. She was a graduate of North Canton High School. On May 31, 1947, she married her husband of 52 years, Charles "Rex" Tubbs, who preceded her in death on August 13, 1999. In her spare time, June enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and ceramics.

June is survived by her two children, Michael (Joan) Tubbs and Karen (Randy) Grisak, five grandchildren: Charles (Susan) Tubbs, Yvette (Jason) Knauf, Heidi Barchalk, Scott (Tyra) Grisak, and Renee (Mike) Lee; seven great-grandchildren, and three loving nieces. Along with her parents and loving husband, June is preceded in death by two brothers, one sister, and one great-granddaughter, Lauren Holly Grisak.

Per, June's wishes she will privately be laid to rest next to her husband at Sunset Hills Burial Parks. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Crossroads Hospice and especially to Mindy for the exceptional care they gave to June during the 746 days that they cared for her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Stark County at: http://www.starkhumane.org/Donate/Online. An online memorial can be viewed at: www/karlofh.com

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
