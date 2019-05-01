|
Arleen D. Richardson 1925-2019
Age 94 of Canton, passed away early Tuesday morning April 30, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1925, in Canton to Robert and Louise B. (Rupp) Karlen. Arleen was a secretary for Canton City Schools and was a member of First United Church of Christ. She was a Rosie Riveter during WW II and was a member of the Canton Women's Club, Canton Garden Club, North Canton Garden Club, and Order of the Eastern Star.
She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela Richardson and Tim Baxter of Massillon, Cinda and Terry Pacelli of Canton, Linda and John Tsangeos of Canton; son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Mary Richardson of Massillon; grandchildren, Angelo (Kami) Tsangeos, Nick and Jenny Tsangeos, Kyle and Colin Pacelli; great granddaughter, Ava Lyn Tsangeos. Preceded in death by a brother, Robert Karlen.
Calling hours will be Friday evening 5-7:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Canton, Funeral services will be Saturday 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Orion Aubihl officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2019