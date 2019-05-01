Home

Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
Arleen D. Richardson


Arleen D. Richardson
1925 - 2019
Arleen D. Richardson Obituary
Arleen D. Richardson 1925-2019

Age 94 of Canton, passed away early Tuesday morning April 30, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center. She was born March 21, 1925, in Canton to Robert and Louise B. (Rupp) Karlen. Arleen was a secretary for Canton City Schools and was a member of First United Church of Christ. She was a Rosie Riveter during WW II and was a member of the Canton Women's Club, Canton Garden Club, North Canton Garden Club, and Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Pamela Richardson and Tim Baxter of Massillon, Cinda and Terry Pacelli of Canton, Linda and John Tsangeos of Canton; son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Mary Richardson of Massillon; grandchildren, Angelo (Kami) Tsangeos, Nick and Jenny Tsangeos, Kyle and Colin Pacelli; great granddaughter, Ava Lyn Tsangeos. Preceded in death by a brother, Robert Karlen.

Calling hours will be Friday evening 5-7:00 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home in Canton, Funeral services will be Saturday 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Orion Aubihl officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold-Canton

330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2019
