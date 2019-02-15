Arlene L. Condo



75, of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. Arlene was born on January 9, 1944 in Dennison, Ohio, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Lucille (Jenkins) Johns. She was a retired kindergarten and substitute teacher.



Arlene was gifted in music. She was a talented singer and song writer. Arlene was a great story teller and had a special love for her children and grandchildren. Her family and faith were most important to her. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Condo; her grandson, Anthony Condo; and her sister, June Johnson.



She is survived by her children and their spouses: Julie (James) Alexander, Matthew (Jennifer) Condo and Mark (Megan) Condo; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and her brothers, Carl Johns and Rich (Lisa) Johns.



Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arlene's name to Baldwin Shrine Club, 5726 Morgan Center Rd., Mount Vernon, Ohio 43050.



Paquelet & Arnold – Lynch Funeral Home



& Crematory, (330) 833-4839 Published in The Repository on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary