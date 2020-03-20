Home

ARLENE M. MORRISOON


1932 - 2020
ARLENE M. MORRISOON Obituary
Arlene M. Morrison

Age 87, of Paris, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. She was born October 8, 1932 in Paris, OH, to Lloyd and Mabel (Vandergrift) Walker. She graduated from Minerva High School. She was a housewife and had been a secretary at PCC Airfoils in Minerva. She and her husband, were co-owners of Morrison Ceramics. She is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, AARP, Robertsville Grange #74, White Shrine of Canton; and was known around the area for her comical speeches.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David Richard Morrison, who died in 2019 and a son, Donald Morrison. She is survived by a daughter, Sharon (Jim) Tangler of Kensington; two sons, Daryl Kennedy of Minerva, David (Sylvia) Morrison of Carrollton; a sister, Yvonne Miesel of North Canton; a sister-in-law, Grace Morrison of Minerva; a brother-in-law, Gene (Dolly) Morrison of Minerva; two brothers, Olen Walker of Paris, Lowell (Ginny) Walker of Strongsville; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Due to current concerns of the coronavirus, private funeral services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor Diana Thompson officiating. Burial will be in New Franklin Cemetery. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at: www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020
