ARLIE DONALD STRAWDER
1942 - 2020
Arlie Donald Strawder

Don Strawder, age 78 of Malvern, OH, passed away Oct. 30, 2020, after a short illness. He was born on Sept. 19, 1942 in Carrollton, OH, to the late Arlie Ray Strawder and Evelyn Lydia (McClellan) Strawder. Don served his country in the Army from 1960 thru 1963. On Sept. 6, 1996 he married Carol Ruth Tinkey. Don belonged to the Malvern V.F.W. and the Malvern American Legion. His passion was wood working and enjoyed watching NASCAR racing rooting for his favorite driver Tony Stewart. He retired from Colfor in Minerva after 24 plus years.

Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Carol; a son, Ronnie C. Strawder of FL; one step-son, Randy (Marilyn) Buckel of FL; three step-daughters: Roxanne (John) Turner of MI, Laurie LeMasters of Canton, OH, and Julie Henline of Canton, OH; one brother, Gary (Twilia) Strawder of Minerva, OH; his sister, Janice (Dan) Watt of FL; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents, and two brother's, Randy and Jack Strawder.

Calling hours will be November 5, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. at Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, OH. The funeral will be November 6th., at 11:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home with Full Military Honors, with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern, OH.

Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home, 330-627-2121

Published in The Repository on Nov. 4, 2020.
