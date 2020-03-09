|
|
Arlie Junior Jenkins
age 95, of Canton, passed away at home with his family March 3, 2020. Arlie was born in Akron on April 1, 1924. He graduated from Garfield High School and Akron University College of Engineering. He joined the Army Air Corps and was a flight instructor after high school and then returned to college after World War II. His whole civilian career was spent as a Mechanical Engineer for The Timken Roller Bearing Company. Arlie married Alice Dorothy Collins, also from Akron, in 1950. They lived 63 happy years together in love.
He was preceded in death by Alice, his parents Arlie M. and Beatrice Jenkins, and his niece Jill Marie Thomas (Barbone). Survivors include his five daughters: Susie Jenkins and Joel Kresner, Kathy and Ted Bates, Patty Maple, Nancy Jenkins and Dan Shryock, and Terri and Rob Herzog; his six grandchildren, Angela and Chris Ward, Lexie and Ian Park, Katie Rose Maple, Nate and Audri Shryock, Meredith and Cole Tychsen, and Luke Shryock; his great grandchildren Arlo Ender Shryock and Griffin George Tychsen; his sister Lois and Mike Barbone; and his nieces and nephews Bret and Debbie Barbone, Joe (Vicky) Skinner, Jerry Skinner, John (Debbie) Skinner, Julie (Bobbie Cilley) Skinner, Joanne (Chuck) Walder, Jenny Skinner, Carole (Tim) Colley, Rex Collins and Colleen Malone.
Funeral service will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (4940 W. Tuscarawas St. Canton) on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Deacon David Conversino officiating. The family will be in the main vestibule welcoming everyone one hour before from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
Arlie was a man that everyone liked. He was an honest, peaceful man who loved his family and God. He filled our lives with examples of doing the right thing in life. He supported Alice in her hobby of quilting by drawing templates for her and quietly walking through multitudes of fabric stores. Alice was the love of his life. They always had a garden for tomatoes, and they enjoyed feeding the birds and watching them come to their back yard. He proudly sent his girls to college and enjoyed their achievements. He led us on many wonderful vacations to Rice Lake, Ontario, Canada, Coldwater Lake, Michigan and Florida, with lots of camping in between. He knew how to have fun on the holidays, and he was an Indians and Buckeyes fan. A good weekend was watching baseball, basketball or golf on TV with his favorite beer, Genesee Cream Ale! He was the best Husband, Brother, Dad, Uncle, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. There is not enough room to say how much his family loved him. He filled our hearts with so much. We want to sincerely thank all the caregivers who treated Dad so well from Right-at-Home. You are all beautiful souls! In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions or canned goods donations may be made to the Food Cupboard Ministry of St. Joan of Arc Parish, 4940 Tuscarawas W, Canton, OH 44708 Those wishing to send their condolences or share a fond memory may sign the Reed On-Line Guestbook at www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020