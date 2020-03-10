|
Arlie Junior
Jenkins
Funeral service will be held at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (4940 W. Tuscarawas St. Canton) on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Deacon David Conversino officiating. The family will be in the main vestibule welcoming everyone one hour before from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to send their condolences or share a fond memory may sign the Reed On-Line Guestbook at www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020