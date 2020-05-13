Arline M. Wissuchek
age 97, of Canton passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. She was born June 21, 1922 in Canton to the late Charles and Estella (Shipe) Sturm. Arline was employed by Delicious Cream for 19 years, also employed by Thoma Catering and various other catering companies for many years. She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict Catholic Parish and AARP.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wissuchek in 1967; twin sister, Eileen Wilhelm; infant sister, Donna Sturm; four brothers, William, Edward, Thomas and Richard Sturm; one son, Daniel Wissuchek. Arline is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, J. Thomas and JoAnn Wissuchek, Charles and Sue Wissuchek; two daughters and son-in-law, Diane Wissuchek, Mary Jo and Jerry Laubacher; daughter-in-law, Debbie Wissuchek; four grandchildren, Matt (Susan), Cy, Gayle (Joe) and Kelly (John); four great-grandchildren, Johnny, Sydney, Trevor and Sophie.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Benedict Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
age 97, of Canton passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. She was born June 21, 1922 in Canton to the late Charles and Estella (Shipe) Sturm. Arline was employed by Delicious Cream for 19 years, also employed by Thoma Catering and various other catering companies for many years. She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict Catholic Parish and AARP.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wissuchek in 1967; twin sister, Eileen Wilhelm; infant sister, Donna Sturm; four brothers, William, Edward, Thomas and Richard Sturm; one son, Daniel Wissuchek. Arline is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, J. Thomas and JoAnn Wissuchek, Charles and Sue Wissuchek; two daughters and son-in-law, Diane Wissuchek, Mary Jo and Jerry Laubacher; daughter-in-law, Debbie Wissuchek; four grandchildren, Matt (Susan), Cy, Gayle (Joe) and Kelly (John); four great-grandchildren, Johnny, Sydney, Trevor and Sophie.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Benedict Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.