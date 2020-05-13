Arline M. Wissuchek
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arline M. Wissuchek

age 97, of Canton passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in Aultman Hospital following a brief illness. She was born June 21, 1922 in Canton to the late Charles and Estella (Shipe) Sturm. Arline was employed by Delicious Cream for 19 years, also employed by Thoma Catering and various other catering companies for many years. She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict Catholic Parish and AARP.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Wissuchek in 1967; twin sister, Eileen Wilhelm; infant sister, Donna Sturm; four brothers, William, Edward, Thomas and Richard Sturm; one son, Daniel Wissuchek. Arline is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, J. Thomas and JoAnn Wissuchek, Charles and Sue Wissuchek; two daughters and son-in-law, Diane Wissuchek, Mary Jo and Jerry Laubacher; daughter-in-law, Debbie Wissuchek; four grandchildren, Matt (Susan), Cy, Gayle (Joe) and Kelly (John); four great-grandchildren, Johnny, Sydney, Trevor and Sophie.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Benedict Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mass of Christian Burial
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Burial
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
She was a kind person. I've met her a few times, but everyone liked her. She has a kind soul and a mild spirit. I loved how she loved her family. She'll be missed a lot.
Glynis
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved