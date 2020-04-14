|
Armintha Mae Hazel Fisher
"Together Again"
93, of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Charleston, WV on April 3, 1927 to the late Pleasant and Ernie Evaline Fisher. Mae was a wonderful homemaker and mother and she enjoyed watching TV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband John Fisher; and her sisters Irene and Helen. She leaves her children, Donna (David) Machesney, John (Christine) Fisher and Kimberly Sinclair; nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren and her sister Katherine.
In light of the current situation, services will be private for the immediate family. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
