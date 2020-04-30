|
Armorita (Rita) Keener
Age 83, of Hartville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Alliance Community Care Hospice in Alliance, Ohio with her loving family by her side. She was born Nov. 26, 1936, in Winston County, Miss., the daughter of the late Clarence and Claudia Barrier.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Keener and sisters, Beverly Barrier, Pearl Taylor and Mildred Adams. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Joe Burawa; her grandsons, Carleton (CJ) and Ethan Burawa all of Chippewa Township, Pa; and many nieces and nephews.
Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville, Ohio is assisting with the family and funeral arrangements. Due to CDC recommendations, services and internment will be private with Pastor Thomas of Solid Rock Fellowship officiating. Her final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery next to her husband. A live stream of the funeral can be joined by all at Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Saturday 1 p.m.
Arnold 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2020