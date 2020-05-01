Armorita (Rita) KeenerArnold Funeral Home in Hartville, Ohio is assisting with the family and funeral arrangements. Due to CDC recommendations, services and internment will be private with Pastor Thomas of Solid Rock Fellowship officiating. Her final resting place is Mount Peace Cemetery next to her husband. A live stream of the funeral can be joined by all at Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Saturday 1 p.m.Arnold 330-877-9364