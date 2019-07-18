Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
ARNOLD GARREN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
144 W. First St
Minerva, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ARNOLD GARREN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ARNOLD L. GARREN


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ARNOLD L. GARREN Obituary
Arnold L. Garren

Age 75, of Minerva, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 21, 1944 in Barberton to George and Velvie (Bowser) Garren. He retired from PP&G Industries in Barberton where he worked for 40 years. He also owned Garren Farms and Garren Excavating. He was a member of the US Army National Guard and member of the West Twp. Ruritans, Columbiana County Dairy Boosters, Columbiana County Farm Bureau and lifetime member of Homeworth Lodge #499 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife, Vicky (Ricci) Garren whom he married Oct. 16, 1971, a daughter, Angela (John) Eglie of Homeworth, son, Brian (Lisa) Garren of Owen Sound, Canada, sister, Georgia (Michael) Lercara of Seattle, brother, Dale Garren of CA, 4 grandchildren; Brooke (Steven) Baker, Bethany Eglie, Ida Eglie and Wyatt Garren. He is preceded in death by a brother, James Garren.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 28th at the family home at 144 W. First St., Minerva from 2-4 pm. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional care.

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now