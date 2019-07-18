|
Arnold L. Garren
Age 75, of Minerva, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 21, 1944 in Barberton to George and Velvie (Bowser) Garren. He retired from PP&G Industries in Barberton where he worked for 40 years. He also owned Garren Farms and Garren Excavating. He was a member of the US Army National Guard and member of the West Twp. Ruritans, Columbiana County Dairy Boosters, Columbiana County Farm Bureau and lifetime member of Homeworth Lodge #499 F&AM.
He is survived by his wife, Vicky (Ricci) Garren whom he married Oct. 16, 1971, a daughter, Angela (John) Eglie of Homeworth, son, Brian (Lisa) Garren of Owen Sound, Canada, sister, Georgia (Michael) Lercara of Seattle, brother, Dale Garren of CA, 4 grandchildren; Brooke (Steven) Baker, Bethany Eglie, Ida Eglie and Wyatt Garren. He is preceded in death by a brother, James Garren.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 28th at the family home at 144 W. First St., Minerva from 2-4 pm. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional care.
Published in The Repository on July 18, 2019