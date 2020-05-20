Arnold Oden Sr.passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Pastor Rick and Joshua Miller, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.