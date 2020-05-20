Arnold Oden Sr.
Arnold Oden Sr.

passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Services will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Pastor Rick and Joshua Miller, Eulogist. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.


Published in The Repository on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
MAY
21
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
