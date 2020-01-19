Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Resources
More Obituaries for Arola Spangler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arola Dean Spangler


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arola Dean Spangler Obituary
Arola Dean Spangler

age 89, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Stonecreek Assisted Living Home. She was born May 9, 1930 and was one of 14 children, to Henry and Bertha (Martin) Fawver. She was a graduate of Middlebranch High School, and loved to bake, sew, and loved her family and grandchildren with all her heart. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Henry who passed away in 2009.

She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn (Dave) Johnson, Carolyn (Joel) Paule, and Val (Steve) Hoffman; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held in Marlboro Cemetery with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die"

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold - Hartville

330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arola's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -