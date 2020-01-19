|
|
Arola Dean Spangler
age 89, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at Stonecreek Assisted Living Home. She was born May 9, 1930 and was one of 14 children, to Henry and Bertha (Martin) Fawver. She was a graduate of Middlebranch High School, and loved to bake, sew, and loved her family and grandchildren with all her heart. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Henry who passed away in 2009.
She is survived by her daughters, Evelyn (Dave) Johnson, Carolyn (Joel) Paule, and Val (Steve) Hoffman; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held in Marlboro Cemetery with Pastor Joel Cochran officiating. "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die"
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Hartville
330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020