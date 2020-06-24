Arthur C. Henderson
age 66, of Canton, passed away June 13, 2020. He was born March 6, 1954 in Chattanooga, Tenn. He graduated from McKinley High School and had worked for Canton Drop Forge and Quality Castings.
Arthur enjoyed fishing, hunting and tennis.
He was preceded in death by his father, T.R. Kelly; one half-brother; grandparents, Mozelle and John Henderson; aunt, Sophia Holley and uncle, John Henderson. Survivors include his mother, Lillie (Henderson) Montgomery; son, Arthur J. Henderson Jr.; daughter, Dominique Washington; eight grandchildren; two nieces, Debbra Tyson and Sophia Henderson and their children; nephew, Jerald Robinson and Sylene; aunt, Emma Brown; cousins, Sonya and Gerome Henderson, Sheila and Ed Arrington, Dominique Herd, Rodney Henderson, Candace Holley, Mikel and Marie Stevens, Fred Elliot and their children; close friends, Victor George, Jim Galag, Toney Jennings as well as a host of other nieces, nephews relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank his doctors and their staffs, Dr. Nyuyen, Dr. Heiser, Dr. Jones and Dr. Sawhney.
Visitation with social distancing guidelines in place will be held Thursday from 10a.m.-12 noon in the Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Funeral will be private. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 24, 2020.