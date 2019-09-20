Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Arthur H. Herman Jr.


1948 - 2019
Arthur H. Herman Jr. Obituary
Arthur M. Herman Jr.,

70, of Canton passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born Oct. 12, 1948 in Canton, Ohio to the late Arthur and Norma Herman. Arthur retired from Key Bank as a bank teller and also retired from Giant Eagle Bakery. He was an Assistant Scoutmaster and love to go hunting and build cars.

Arthur was a beloved husband and father and will be dearly missed by his wife of 47 years, Kathy; sons, Brian and Greg and Monica who he treated like a daughter.

In honoring Arthur's wishes he will be cremated. The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers contribution can be made in Art's name to Scout Troop 16 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 20, 2019
