Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Arthur J. Lustig

Arthur J. Lustig Obituary
Arthur J. Lustig 1954-2019

65, of Dalton, died Friday, May 31, 2019 from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born in Massillon on January 27, 1954 to the late Carl and Myra (Blood) Lustig and had lived all of his life in the Dalton area. Along with his wife, Karen, Art owned and operated Art's Parts Custom Cycle and Service. Art and Karen are very active in the bike community and traveled across the country to motorcycle gatherings. He was big hearted and would always help a fellow biker in need.

He is survived by his wife, Karen; sisters, Margaret (Alan) Hainsworth of Funk and Myra (Ray) Horn of Loudonville; brothers, David (Lois) Lustig of Massillon and James (Kathy) Lustig of Wright City, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Motorcyclist Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 2573, Wintersville, OH 43953.

Published in The Repository on June 4, 2019
